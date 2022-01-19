Mullets and mayhem may have ruled the concert venues in the 1980s, but this weekend Cody Middle School students will take over the stage to put their twist on an iconic Broadway musical that has had audience members dancing in the isles for the past decade.
An eclectic cast of characters, led by city boy Drew Boley, and small town girl Sherrie Christian, help rewind the clock to a time where rock ‘n’ roll dreams were made and broken on L.A.’s infamous Sunset Strip in “Rock of Ages,” a five-time Tony Award-nominated rock musical.
“It’s kind of nerve-wracking,” said CMS eighth grader Jaida Brice, who plays Sherrie. “But at the same time when the lights hit my face and you see the audience it’s a lot of fun and I can feel proud of what we are able to do.”
The middle school version may be a little toned down thematically from the more risque Broadway and movie versions, but is still packed with the charm, charisma and, of course, 80s hits many in the audience may have grown up with.
“The people in the audience will know every song in the show,” CMS teacher and Rock of Ages director Sean Murray said. “People can expect some familiar music, an upbeat story and a lot of 80s references.”
This will be the fourth stage play the middle school has done since the drama club started four years ago, and this year’s production marks a drastic shift in tone from the previous three Disney productions.
“We wanted to do something the kids would have a lot of fun with and the audience can have a lot fun with as well,” Murray said. “The kids have had a lot of fun with it. This version is a lot more entertaining than the movie.”
What started as part of one of the district’s Friday enrichment classes has evolved into a full fledged production of nearly 35 students on the stage and behind the scenes.
“This year, it took a while to get all of the kids we needed,” Murray said. “Up until mid-November we only had about 15 or 16 kids so I didn’t know if we’d actually be able to put on a show.”
After holding open auditions in November, the cast and crew ballooned into a fully functioning unit that is set to rock for a pair of exclusive performances.
“I honestly just wanted to be in the ensemble and sing along,” said eighth grader Bradyn Crow, who secured one of the leads of Drew Boley. “But I had a good audition and landed a lead. I had no idea what this musical was even going to be except that it involved rock ‘n’ roll.”
Crow is no stranger to the small stage, performing in a number of church productions, but it’s the first time he’ll be singing, dancing and acting in front of such a large crowd.
“I’m really excited, but also a little nervous,” Crow said. “When I was young and doing church plays I got major stage fright, but I have a good feeling about this play because we have put a lot more rehearsal time in.”
Students from Cody High School have stepped in to help out with the sound, lighting and dance moves.
Sarah Murray has gone over from CHS to do all of the choreography, and is dedicated as student director.
“Without the high school kids, musical director Anissa Bree and so many others, we wouldn’t be able to put on a show,” Sean Murray said. “Actually, with so much going on, if we were sane, we would have probably put this off until next year.”
The Rock of Ages youth addition has traditionally featured music from Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Poison, Foreigner and, of course, with a musical about a small town girl named Sherrie, Steve Perry and Journey.
“The best part about all of this has probably been the music,” Sarah Grosz, who plays real estate developer Hilda Klineman, said. “I am listening to all of it.”
Grosz is just one of many cast members who seem to have landed the perfect role. The seventh grader, playing a real estate developer who has her eyes on turning the Sunset Strip into a strip mall, doesn’t take no for an answer.
“Coming into middle school I had always loved doing theatre and stuff, I had just never been really good at it,” Grosz said matter-of-factly. “It’s just how it was. I wasn’t very good at it and I was told that.”
There’s nothing like a little perseverance to prove the naysayers wrong.
“I got a small ensemble part in my first play, and just kind of went up there and did it,” Grosz said. “This year I told myself I was going to do better. I prepared and I prepared and I ended up getting a really good part.”
While the cast and crew may need to be explained some of the 80s references, as well as the fact Bret Michaels and the rest of Poison members are indeed men under their big hair – a question Murray said some students asked – there is no doubt they are ready to put on a thrilling show.
Rock of Ages will be held on Friday night at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
Tickets are $10 at the door and all proceeds go toward the production costs of the next stage adaptation.
The show itself runs for about an hour and everyone is welcome to attend and sing along with some of their favorite hits from the 80s.
“At the end of the show there actually is some audience participation, but it’s kind of a surprise,” Murray said. “It’s the big finale number and we want people to get involved and sing along.”
While opening night will be filled with tension on the stage and behind the scenes, Brice has had some experiences shaking off the jitters as part of Cody Community Theatre’s production of Annie, and last year’s CMS musical Aladdin Jr.
“I think about five positive things about the show and one thing I know I can do better,” Brice said. “I talk to my friends and try to think positively. I honestly don’t know what I would be doing if I wasn’t doing this right now. It’s going to really be a lot of fun.”
