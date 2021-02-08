The Meeteetse Ice Fishing Derby is back with even more ways to win than last year for all those ready to break through the ice in search of fish.
The event is Saturday and Sunday at first Lower Sunshine and then Upper Sunshine Reservoir outside of town. Fishing starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. each day, with registration accepted until 8 a.m. Saturday.
Participation is limited to 100 teams and registration costs $150. Pick up a copy of the application at the Meeteetse Visitor Center or Wea Market, or download it from the ‘News & Information’ page at meeteetsewy.com and print it. Submit your application in person to the Meeteetse Visitor Center or the Wea Market, email it to events@meeteetsewy.com, or mail it to Meeteetse Visitor Center, PO Box 238, Meeteetse, WY 82433.
There are a number of favorite events back this year as well as some new wrinkles.
Any fish counts this year. The total payout with a full derby is $7,500 for the top teams. There is a calcutta (betting on teams to win) that also pays out, but depends on number of people that choose to participate.
Organizers said there are plenty of Small Fry prizes donated this year. Youths 14 and under fish for free.
There are plenty of prizes to go around.
Whoever catches the biggest suckerfish derby weekend wins a Bayou Classic Outdoor Fish Cooker donated by Bomgaars.
The prize for the biggest fish is a 20 gallon oil-free air compressor donated by Cody Ace Hardware.
The tagged fish competition is back after being a big hit last year. The amount of the winnings will be determined once organizers have collected all the pledges.
As in the past, there is an NRA Wall of Guns fundraiser Saturday night.
