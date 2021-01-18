Studio Theatre at Cody Center for the Performing Arts will present a staged reading of “The World’s Largest Axe” by Claire Robinson May on Sunday via Crowdcast livestream.
Featuring local actors: Michael Jaycox, Drew and Jake Murray, Lynne Rheinhardt and Andrew Rossi, this play about love, loss and letting go takes the audience from the real world to a virtual one, and then on to Canada. The live stream begins at 7 p.m. and ends with a live Q&A with the playwright from her Cleveland home. Registration for the event is free with donations encouraged.
“Studio Theatre at CCPA has been using the live-stream platform ‘Crowdcast’ since December to present performances virtually,” said Studio Theatre Director Bethany Sandvik. “This has enabled audiences from all around the globe to see events that have taken place at the Cody Center for Performing Arts. We will continue to present virtual performances monthly throughout 2021.”
In “The World’s Largest Axe,” computer game programmer Norris joins beautiful toll collector Marigold, pet-cryonicist Angus, and singing widow Violet on a journey through life and death, fantasy and reality – and a road trip to Nackawic, New Brunswick, home of the world’s largest axe. The play asks the question, “When you keep holding on to what you’ve lost, can you ever really win?”
Claire Robinson May is a playwright based in Cleveland, Ohio, with roots in New England and Nova Scotia. She was named Playwright in Residence for the inaugural Exceptional Inclusion Program at Talespinner Children’s Theatre in 2019, working with a team of specialists to create a cycle of Aesop’s Fables plays for audiences with disabilities.
Her work has been performed on the stages of TCT, Cleveland Public Theatre, Playwrights Local, and others. May is a licensed attorney in Ohio and teaches legal writing at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. She is a graduate of the Northeast Ohio Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing at Cleveland State University. May and Sandvik have been friends for over 16 years and are excited to be working together on this project.
Registration for the event can be done at studiotheatreccpa.org/streaming. Registration is free with donations encouraged.
If you go
What:“The World’s Largest Axe”
When: 7 p.m. Sunday
Where: Online at Crowdcast.
Cost: Free, donations welcome
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.