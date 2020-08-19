CIVIL ACTIONS
Wrongful death of Donna Klingbeil; A petition has been submitted by Bradley Bonner of Bonner Law Firm to appoint Dr. Stephanie Tennery-Lanken as a wrongful death representative for Donna Klingbeil. Tennery-Lanken is the wife of Donna Klingbeil’s only surviving son, Brad Lanken. According to Bonner, Tennery-Lanken was appointed personal representative of the descendant’s estate in Florida because she was preferred by a majority of interest in the descendant’s estate. Klingbeil was murdered by her husband, Dennis Klingbeil, in August 2018. Dennis Klingbeil was sentenced to life in prison in November 2019.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. James Dalton; State v. James Dalton; Dalton is charged with felony strangulation of a household member, punishable by up to 5 years jail and $10,000 and felony strangulation of a police officer, punishable by up to 10 years jail and $10,000. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. On Monday, Dalton was found mentally competent to proceed. He is scheduled for a Nov. 3 pretrial conference and Dec. 7 jury trial. Dalton allegedly punched a police officer and another person in November 2016.
State v. Veronica Vargus; Vargus is charged with possession of controlled substance marijuana - her third or subsequent offense, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. She also facing a misdemeanor for being on a highway while intoxicated, a charge carrying up to 20 days in jail and $200 in fines. She is scheduled for a Sept. 10 pretrial conference and Oct. 14 jury trial. Vargus was found laying in a downtown Powell street in May, with a .307 blood alcohol concentration and 7.2 grams of marijuana in her possession.
State v. Desirae Gams; The state’s second petition to revoke probation was dismissed by the state. It had originally charged her with possession of marijuana after she was found in March with a CBD cigarette. Per her Drug Court restrictions, Gams is to not allowed to possess any items that contain THC. Gams is on 3 years supervised probation from a third possession of marijuana sentence in December 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.