This week commemorates the signing of the Constitution of the United States of America.
The Wyoming Big Horn Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution wants people to brush up on their knowledge of the document.
“You might have even heard the phrase, ‘That’s unconstitutional’ or ‘That’s my constitutional right,’” the group said. “Many times Americans believe that sayings and phrases are in our Constitution, but they really aren’t. Let us celebrate Constitution Week September 17-23 by resolving to be better-informed and responsible citizens.
“Read the Constitution.”
