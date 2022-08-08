Because of the limited number of openings in conservation programs, interns at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West encounter a wide variety of experiences during their 10-week stays, which could give them an advantage for college admission.
This summer’s group of five interns worked on Plains Indian objects from the Frederic Remington Studio collection – learning how to look at and examine the items, check their conditions, write reports about the conditions and then, as a group, propose treatments. They also articulated skeletons from a mountain lion and grizzly bear, led presentations about rescuing items from a flood to Northern Shoshone in Ethete, and received instruction in fabric art, from dyeing to spinning to weaving.
“They’re building a portfolio. The weirder the portfolio the better,” explained BBCW conservator Beverly Perkins, adding that she derives pleasure from teaching them. “They enliven my world. They’re fun and loving human beings, and they love Cody.”
And the interns seem to appreciate her instruction.
“It’s been lots of fun this summer,” Jessica Brennan said.
“There’s more to conservation than just sitting in a lab,” Danny Gonsowski observed. “This is such a unique opportunity to work with such a wide-ranging collection, an encyclopedic collection. This is a prominent program for the amount of training.”
“Bev (Perkins) convinced me to try it, and now I love it. She was right,” said Justin Willis, a conservation convert from the tile trade. “I love working with my hands and can visualize things pretty well.”
The work fulfills both his passion for history and love of learning.
“The learning never ends.”
To teach her interns about dyeing, Perkins recruited Karista Low, an artisan of hand-dyed yarn and fibers, saying, “She’s an amazing teacher.”
Low hosts an online store called SweetMountainCrafts.com, and recently remodeled Technical Cowboy on 16th Street into a shop, which she opened in July as Wyoming Yarn and Fiber.
Before dipping into dyeing, Low described the process “as a grown-up version of finger-painting. It’s more of a craft than a science. The real work is playing with and manipulating it.”
The first step involved combining an acid, citrus-based in this case, with a fabric containing animal protein that makes it more receptive to dye, she said. Arrayed around a large, stainless-steel basin in a room off the BBCW conservation lab, the students dampened their fabric pieces with the acidic solution and then, using syringes, added various colors from seven glass jars of dye that Low had prepared for the class – black, brown, blue, turquoise, green, red and yellow.
“I love to mix colors,” Low said. “I do a lot of playing with colors.”
“It’s so delicious-smelling,” Gonsowski commented about the lemony aroma of the mixture. The citrus acid is granular and easier to store than vinegar, Low noted.
Students enclosed their fabric pieces in cling film – or as Willis said, “Wrap it like a burrito” – and submersed them into a steam table for 20 minutes or so. The burrito must be allowed to cool completely in order for the color to set.
“You take a basic color that becomes vibrant and exciting,” Low explained.
Her vibrantly colored sweater with its intricate pattern of fish and waves in orange and turquoise testified to that result. Low said she had dyed the pre-spun, two-ply “super-wash merino,” selecting a “semi-tonal yarn” that doesn’t saturate completely. Because some areas resist the dye, they end up displaying a “barber-pole effect.”
The super-wash is a treatment that reduces the fiber’s scales and thus their impact on one another, making it less scratchy, Low said. Polymer is added to increase the smoothness.
“Not all fiber has to be itchy,” she noted. It can be machine washed, won’t shrink and should be dried in a dryer to maintain its length.
Intern Jessica Brennan said she learned that different fibers take dye differently, that indigo dye is better for cotton or plant-based fiber and that acid is better on animal fiber. She’d designed a rainbow pattern on her fabric, but the blue ran when she washed out the dye “so it looks like a parrot now,” Brennan said.
Until this summer, tie-dyeing had been intern Michael Mansingh’s only experience with putting color onto fabric.
He discovered that wool took the dye so much better, that it only required half as much dye.
Intern AJ Rosean, who sews a lot and makes her own clothes, had dyed once in elementary school and this time created a tortoise-shell pattern on her fabric, combining blue and red that became various hues of purple.
From the world to Cody
“They have varied experience levels,” Perkins said of this summer’s interns, who were selected from about 50 applicants, her typical number of inquiries.
Two came from California. Rosean is an undergraduate at UCLA, Mansingh is a UC-Berkeley graduate. Gonsowski has graduated from the University of Arizona–Tucson and hopes to enroll in a graduate-level conservation program with a focus on textiles and costumes.
“That’s a rare person who wants to go into textiles,” Perkins commented.
A 2021 graduate of the University of Wyoming, Brennan is exploring her options. After Willis obtains an associate’s degree at Northwest College, he eventually hopes to become a conservator.
“Every summer I try to do something distinctive for the pre-program interns,” Perkins said.
They’ll be applying for 10 slots in the four colleges that offer the graduate-level training in the U.S.
In 13 years of hosting students over the summer, she’s trained more than 100 interns. They’ve come from Egypt, Finland, United Kingdom, Spain, France and all over the U.S.
“They included two Cody High School students who were wonderful” – Kevin Page and Claire Pfister, Perkins added.
In 2019, she was honored with the Sheldon and Caroline Keck Award for excellence in teaching from the American Institute for Conservation. Her professional experiences occurred at State University College in Buffalo, N.Y., the Chicago Art Institute and the Brooklyn Museum. She maintains connections with her conservation colleagues as well as many interns.
“It’s fun to network with them,” Perkins said. “Our profession is a family. We’re not competitive. We share advice and treatment information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.