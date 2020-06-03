The following divorces recently were granted in Fifth District Court:

Edmund Shramek and Jill Shramek

Tony Higbie and India Repass

Rebecca Thompson and Matthew Coleman

Nicole Advocate and Michael Lillard

Moshe Williams and Rebecca Williams

