Joe Boydston, the man who ran Joe’s Auto until he died in a 2018 motorcycle crash, was a man of the people.
Like most mechanics, he would work hard for his money. His shop on Big Horn Avenue had not only other people’s cars that his mechanics were working on, but his own car was in there as well. It was not just any car, it was a Supercharged 1975 Chevy Camaro with a 454-cubic-inch motor, which meant it was extra fast. Ford Mustang’s didn’t stand a chance.
The Camaro just sat there for the longest time, collecting dust. Its jet-black paint still shined bright though, as customers walked by to admire it. However, it was not meant for just anybody, but drivers like Boydston who could go to the edge and not flinch a single muscle, those kind of people are few and far between.
Joe’s Auto has been serving the community for over 20 years now. His legacy and the hard work ethic that he instilled in his employees like Dalton Rector lives on. Rector has worked for Joe since 2014 and is currently the head mechanic.
“He was my Wyoming Dad and Mentor, I miss him every day” Rector said.
Rector, 35, has been working on cars since the age of 14. They have a small memorial in the shop for Joe as well, with a picture of him that has a tire and wrench around it.
Each year since the passing of Joe, they hold a lunch at the shop in his memory. This year the lunch is Friday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for friends and customers. People will have the chance to eat hamburgers or hot dogs and share a memory of Joe.
The world will always need a mechanic, even in the worst of times. Many people depend on transportation. In a time where we are honoring those on the front line of this pandemic, let us not forget about the man who changes our oil or checks our brakes.
He was buried at the Riverside Cemetery, his headstone on one side has a picture of his beloved 1975 Camaro, with an inscription that reads …”Super Charged in life.”
