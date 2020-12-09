Wiley Newsome walks across the hardwood floor of his new location, mismatched Converse shoes with their tongues sticking out, gently pattering against the grain. He’s impossible not to notice.
Even if he didn’t stand well over 6 feet tall, his brightly colored shirt featuring Ryuko Matoi from the anime show “Kill la Kill” would make him stand out in a crowd.
His eyes peer from atop his gaiter. The 29-year-old has been a gamer for nearly his entire life and has found something he loves.
“I was looking to get out of the [Cody] Theatre at the time to do almost anything else, because I was not having a great time with that,” Newsome said, “and kind of at the mental point of, ‘I’ve already failed at something I hated, so I might as well fail at something I like.’”
That was four-and-a-half years ago. Since then, Game Haven has been in two different homes, settling weeks ago in the Sheridan Avenue location next to Zapata’s that allowed more table space for a growing clientele and plenty of light for the gamers to see what they were doing – and the games for sale.
Game stores, whether in Wyoming or around the country, usually aren’t just a place to get the latest batch of trading cards or browse what’s new in the world of board games. They’re a gathering place for the nerds and geeks who take great joy in rolling a critical success with a 4d6 attack (if you know, you know) or piling Wild-Draw 4s on an unwitting opponent.
A haven, if you will.
“I have a group of people that comes in and plays every Sunday for Magic [The Gathering], and it’s kind of similar in some aspects to the guys at the Elks or the Eagles getting together every week. It’s a community thing at that point,” Newsome said. “I wanted to create a space for people who liked things that I like to come and enjoy themselves. Like how there’s the bar, the Elks, the Eagles. Just another place for people like me.”
Dragon’s Lair Games, Newsome’s former competition, didn’t create that kind of environment. Game tables were piled high, the lighting was dim. Newsome said if you weren’t a member of the club, so to speak, there wasn’t a place for you.
It wasn’t easy. The business part of the store is still his least favorite part, and he had plenty of help learning the ins and outs of accounting and incorporation from parents Bob and Sandy.
“The working part of the business is not the fun part of the business,” he said. “I’m in a business to sell games. I should play them every now and again.”
Humble beginnings
Like most people, Newsome didn’t come out of the womb ready to build the ultimate trading card deck, his preferred gaming method
“It’s the most individualistic style of game,” he said. “It’s the most kind of self-expressing one.”
He got his start at family gatherings, playing cards and classic games like Monopoly and The Game of Life. It wasn’t until he discovered the card game Magic: The Gathering that his interest in gaming took off.
“I started picking up Magic in middle school, because there were other people here that played,” he said. “I am an only child, so finding other people to consistently play a game with was huge.”
There is often a stigma attached to playing games like Magic: The Gathering or Dungeons & Dragons. Popular media has reinforced the idea that the people who enjoy those games are loners or socially awkward, and definitely nerds. Vin Diesel, arguably Hollywood’s most famous Dungeon Master, would probably disagree. Newsome has a different perspective on the nerds-as-loners trope.
“[The] nerdiest game ever created, Dungeons & Dragons, requires friends to play,” he said. “It’s one of the few games that you cannot play, or, at least in my opinion, is not as fun, unless you have other people... A lot of people’s perspective is, ‘Oh, yeah, they kind of keep to themselves, they don’t have that many friends.’ That’s the thing though, is that playing games requires you to have people to play with.”
The human connection goes beyond a shared fight with an imagined foe or a duel on a trading-card battlefield. Newsome uses his nerd label as an identifier, a way to find people who share his interests, in the same way his height could be used to spot him in a crowd or a rodeo cowboy might be identified by their hats and belt buckles.
“That’s all being a nerd is,” he said. “I like games. I like all kinds of associated media. I like playing. And that’s what it is.”
Growth
Newsome doesn’t see his store having a big spike in sales when the pandemic finally comes to a close. That will be the purview of the bars and restaurants, he said. But as people start coming out more, he’s hoping to see sales return to normal.
It’s not that business has been bad – he’s “still doing well enough to eat” – but he thinks that customers will come in more of a trickle than a flood. And if sales bounce back better than normal? Well, he isn’t planning on making any major expansions or franchising his operation any time soon. He seems pretty happy where he is.
“I think a lot of metaphors. So that’s how I understand the world,” he said. “One of them that I came across a few years ago when I was in probably the first, maybe even second year, in the store was, ‘Money can’t buy everything, but poverty can’t buy anything.’ So, I just want enough to be comfortable, just enough to be happy, just enough to enjoy. Because otherwise, it’s just pursuit and work for pursuit and work’s sake. And nobody really enjoys that.”
Owner. Founder. CEO. Chief Proprietor. Nerd. Yeah, that one will do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.