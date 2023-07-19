Landscapes from the Cody area provide the backdrop for many scenes in “The Counterfeit Kid,” a feature-length Wild West adventure film written, directed and produced by Matthew Taggart.
Although Taggart’s family didn’t move to Cody until he was a toddler, “I consider it my hometown,” he said. “I’m proud of my Wyoming heritage, and I couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful setting for the movie.”
Cedar Mountain, the North Fork and Meeteetse – “They’re all places embedded in my heart and soul,” said Taggart, who aspires to share the local scenery with a broad audience on the big screen.
“The Counterfeit Kid” received multiple honors at the Wyoming International Film Festival held in Cheyenne in early July 2023 including best Wyoming film, audience award for best Wyoming film and audience award for best feature. Of the third, Taggart said, “That was a huge one.”
The film was also nominated for best actor and best screenplay.
The plot tells of a gentle farmhand, Jack, who falls for the farmer’s daughter, Olivia, but won’t marry until he becomes something. He strays by opting to impersonate an outlaw, “Bloody” Ben Harris, who hunts for him and his companions as they hunt for a treasure.
To Taggart, one of Olivia’s comments encapsulates the movie’s central message: “You’re better off being a nobody than someone you are not.”
The magic of movies
Films — mainly Westerns and adventures — have appealed to Taggart for a long time and led to his chosen profession.
Growing up in Cody, he spent time making movies with his brother, Mark, or other friends and going to the theater on weekends with his parents and discussing the films afterward.
“We talked about cinematography, story and ‘mise en scene’ [the setting] before I even knew there were terms used to describe those aspects,” Taggart recalled. “It was a great way to grow up.”
During high school he worked at a video store and continued to learn more about filmmaking.
“I’ve always loved storytelling, I’ve always loved talking about movies and art, and it just kind of came together where there didn’t seem to be any other career to pursue,” Taggart said.
After graduating from Cody High School in 2001, he majored in film for his bachelor’s degree at Brigham Young University and master’s degree at Arizona State University. His credits include many short films and some television production over almost two decades.
“The reason I love directing,” Taggart said, “is because it allows me to be a storyteller. I want to make films that remind me of the way I felt going to the theater as a kid. I want to tell stories that bring people together and generate a greater sense of community and charity for viewing audiences.”
About “charity,” Taggart elaborated: “Movies are about bringing people together, to be more forgiving, to be more compassionate to others who are different and to learn more about people.
“I want the movie to succeed. It gave jobs to people who wouldn’t necessarily have had that opportunity. I want the movie to serve as an inspiration and platform for others.”
Write, film, edit
Taggart wrote the first draft — some 90 pages —and sent it to his writing partner, Ian Hawkes, who made suggestions. Revisions ensued, followed by a casting call in Salt Lake City, where he lived at the time.
“About 60 or 70 people showed up. It was incredible,” he recalled, resulting in a “great cast.”
Then came three months of pre-production, planning the shots and getting permits, including one from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for Spirit Mountain Cave. The filming took under three weeks, with two weeks in the fall in the Cody area. Snow fell day after they left.
For the score, although Taggart approached a number of composers, their schedules didn’t mesh. Fortuitously, on a plane ride with his brother, he showed Mark a scene from the movie.
“Two weeks later, he sent me some music,” Taggart said. Although loving it, he sought a second opinion from his wife, Stacy, and played it for her without naming the composer. She agreed.
Mark – who has studied music, but “it’s not his day job,” Matthew said -- ended up scoring the entire movie.
“It was nepotism, I guess, but nepotism with merit,” Matthew said. The sound track is available on iTunes and Spotify.
Finally, Taggart spent about a year editing. That process included incorporating black-and-white footage that indicated flashbacks or dreams, a technique he’d seen in other media.
“It makes it different, it stands out,” he explained. “It’s not 100% reality. It shows what’s going on in someone’s mind. In a way, it has more of an impact [than color]. I love the richness of it.”
Because the filming occurred before Covid, he postponed
entering the film into festivals until the pandemic’s end.
“For sure, it was easily the most fun I’ve had making a movie,” Taggart said. Even when the cast included family and friends, “I was able to go into director mode and not really think about it.”
Cody debut and beyond
Taggart now lives in Fort Collins, Colo., and works for a marketing company in Los Angeles. He hopes to show “The Counterfeit Kid” in Cody in late summer or early fall. The schedule for future screenings is posted on falcon85films.com.
In the meantime, he’s mulling over two more projects, another adventure set in the West and a “buddy comedy” centered on a surreptitious campaign to sneak Buffalo Bill Cody’s body out of its Denver burial site and bring it home to Cody. The plots serve his goal of enriching the genre of independent movies.
“I want to show there’s room for indie films about adventure, friendship and people working together, not just heavy topics or drama,” he said. “I want to continue making fun films that bring adventure to people everywhere.”
