“Tanner, show them your magic trick,” Bucky Hall said.
A man in a silver suit – not the kind that one might wear at, say, a New Year’s Eve party, but one designed to reflect the heat of the 2,000-degree molten metal he had just poured – pulls off a thick glove, licks his finger, and dips it into a pool of glowing liquid bronze.
The small crowd offers scattered gasps at the sight of Tanner Bischoff losing his finger to the refined magma. He pulls it out, unscathed, and does it again. And again. The saliva on the digit creates a protective seal as it bubbles in the intense heat, letting Bischoff keep his hand whole and drawing applause from those gathered.
It’s not magic, per se, but on the night of 2020’s winter solstice, with the Christmas Star now behind the horizon or behind some errant clouds, it feels like it.
It wasn’t the only magic happening that night, depending on whom you ask. Hall, Bischoff and the rest of the crew at the Caleco Foundry had just finished their revival of a millennia-old technique for casting bronze statues, one that spans most of human civilization.
“To me, it’s history. It’s art history that we just were witness to, ancient art history,” Sue Simpson Gallagher said. “I also think, on a night like this, well, there’s a magic to it in the first place ... For me, this is a melding of creativity and science that is unlike any other form of art.”
New (old) tradition
Hall has been celebrating the longest night of the year for the last decade and a half.
“I was like, ‘You know, I don’t have a strong Christian faith anymore,’” the southern California native said. “This is why Jesus’ birthday is Dec. 25, because it’s close to the solstice – ’least I’ve been told that. And back in the Dark Ages, they were like, the crops are in and the days are getting longer, and they’d have big celebrations. So it’s kind of my pagan celebration. I am kind of a civilized pagan.”
Hall may not have strong religious grounding now, but that wasn’t always the case for the artisan and musician.
“So I went to Presbyterian Church growing up, sang in the choir,” Hall said. “When I turned 16, I got a driver’s license and a girlfriend, and I was done going to church. I swear there ain’t no heaven, but I pray there ain’t no hell.”
There’s no food at the celebration, but the beer flowed freely. A small crowd, stripped of the typical full tour that as many as 100 guests went on in the past by the pandemic, gathered to watch the casting of bronze statues, Hall’s celebration of the solstice.
“We would do this if no one came, just me and the employees,” Hall said. “This is a virus that impacts us all, but we still have to go on with our lives.”
The sounds of festivity come not from drums or guitars like those of Beacon Hill, the band Hall plays in. They come from the hum of a compressor, the blasts of flame from an 8-foot-tall kiln when a valve is flipped, the fwoosh of blue-green flames melting bronze in a furnace.
Patchy clouds in the night sky cover the moon and the Christmas Star, but Orion’s Belt oversees the ongoing festivities when the crew pulls out glowing molds from the kiln and carefully places them on a sand table, covering them in the grains. It’s all part of a nearly 6,000-year-old technique that traveled some 7,300 miles to Cody, known as “lost-wax casting,” that hasn’t lost its allure in the 21st Century.
“I’ve got a bunch of work,” Hall said. “We’re busy. If we could find someone with the skills that we didn’t have to take the time to train, we’d hire them tomorrow.”
The kiln, like the lights inside the building, is now off. One of the crew, impossible to tell who in the near-total darkness and heat suits donned, pulls out a flashlight so the rest can see their work. It’s time to pull out the crucible.
As the cover comes off the furnace and the container used to melt the bronze for the statues comes out, the flashlight turns off. There’s no need for it as the brilliant glow of the crucible, almost white-hot, illuminates the space. Bischoff scoops impurities from the top of the glowing pool of bronze, then the two holding the crucible on long, metal arms shuffle to the sand table.
Bischoff, perhaps better known in some circles by his artist name, Tanner Loren, joined the crew of artists and artisans at the foundry 16 years ago with, in his own words, “no artistic ability.” It took about a dozen years to develop that skill, but now Bischoff’s work is winning awards and is being sold in galleries.
“It’s a dream job,” he said. “I love making art now and art’s become my whole life, just from working here.”
The crowd is quiet now. They stand in rapt attention as the most dangerous part of the evening begins. A tiny slip or muscle failure will send a bucket of molten metal cascading across the ground or down the front of Bischoff, who now stands ready to tilt the bucket and pour the liquid bronze into the molds. There was not enough saliva in the group of 30 or so that had gathered to create a good enough barrier to protect him.
Bischoff tilts the crucible toward the opening of the first mold. Bronze pours out. Slowly, at first. Then faster. Some metal spills over the top. Some sparks fly and globs of bronze shoot out. The crowd jumps back from the unexpected fireworks. The first mold is full.
They work down the line, a dozen melted statues coming to life as the bronze oozes into each mold. They’ll sit on the sand table to cool and harden until the mold can be broken off and the metal beneath can have all traces of seam and support removed, all blemishes buffed out.
Bischoff dips his finger into the bronze. Magic? Maybe not. But on that night, it was hard to tell the difference.
