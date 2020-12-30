Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Todd Ross, $105; Tyler Cramer, $170.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Caitlin Mackenna, expired temporary license, $140; Frank Denbow, interference with a peace officer, criminal entry, property destruction under $1,000, careless driving, jail 90 days, 81 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,270;
Paul Klose, domestic battery, jail 180 days, 90 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $870; Paul Klose, unlawful contact without bodily injury, jail 180 days, 142 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $870; Logan Lamb, driving across a median, $370;
Nancy Hernandez Arambula, failure to provide proof of insurance, $560; Jarrod Johnson, driving with a suspended license, $370; Jordan Martoglio, unlawful contact without bodily injury and reckless endangering, jail 180 days, 139 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $520.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Mary Peterman, Mesa, Ariz., $140; Tracie Jones, Forsyth, Mont., $125.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Dana Peterson, Basin, interference with a peace officer and driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 90 days, 76 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $1,570; Stuart Littlefield, Kansas City, Kan., failure to tag big or trophy game animal, $250; Christopher Sayer, Basin, violating nighttime permit conditions, $440; Peter Ruegemer, Villard, Minn., taking wrong sex of animal, $250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.