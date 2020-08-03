Two brothers from Houston and their longtime friend will take the stage 6:30 p.m. Thursday for Concerts in the Park in City Park.
The Powell Brothers record their own music and are fronted by brothers Taylor Powell (lead vocals, guitar, bass) and Blake Powell (vocals, bass, guitar), both born and raised in Houston. Friend Mike Bishop Smith (drums) completes the trio.
“It all boils down to this; good songs and good people,” Taylor said on the band website. “We are committed to the craft of song writing. Our goal is to make every song and every album better than the last, and to surround ourselves with the best people.”
Releases include eight singles, three EPs and one full-length album.
The group’s sound evolved from roots influenced country/Americana to alternative influenced country/rock. On June 1, The Powell Brothers released their new single “How It’s Done.” This track will be on the Powell Brothers’ next EP set to release in the fall.
“Our goal is to deliver recorded music and live performances worthy of the love and support we are so blessed to receive,” Blake said.
The group tours nationally, performing an average of 160 tour dates across 22 states every year. They are coming from Rock Springs the day before and headed to Ketchum, Idaho the day after.
The brothers have been featured at major festivals and events including the Oregon Jamboree (Sweet Home, Oregon), Sweet Pea Festival (Bozeman), Oyster Ridge Music Festival (Kemmerer), Memorial Day Music Festival (Dallas), Ziegenbock Music Festival (Corpus Christi, Texas) and Merchants & Music Festival (Fort Thomas, Ky.).
The Powell Brothers’ music really comes to life in their high energy live show.
Country acts including Jon Pardi, Josh Tuner, Billy Currington, Lee Brice, Cody Johnson, Gary Allan, Granger Smith, Big & Rich, Montgomery Gentry, Randy Rogers Band, Mark Chesnutt, Suzy Bogguss, The Bellamy Brothers, Pat Green and Jack Ingram have selected the band to bring that energy to their shows as direct support.
Taylor and Blake have many interests outside of music, including sports. The brothers found a way to combine their passions for music and sports by performing at some of the largest collegiate and professional sporting events in the country, including the 2019 World Series, football playoffs and National Finals Rodeo.
Additionally, the brothers have sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers and FC Dallas games.
If you go
What: Powell Brothers at Concerts in the Park.
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: City Park
Cost: Free
