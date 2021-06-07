Curtis Mork, known as, “The Lego Guy,” is traveling to Park County to put on fun programs for children at the Cody, Meeteetse and Powell Libraries.
He will be teaching people about the history of Lego blocks and then will allow children to build using some of his 780 sets of Legos. This year, he plans to bring sets that go with the theme for the Summer Reading Program which is, “Tails and Tales.”
The Meeteetse Library will be first to host The Lego Guy at 10:30 a.m. June 17. Then, he will head over to the Cody Library that same afternoon for two sessions at 2 and 3:30 p.m. The Powell Library will be hosting The Lego Guy at 9:30 a.m. June 18. As with any program at the library, these events are free to community families.
Mork has been a Lego fan since he was 6 years old. He has over 13 years of experience traveling to libraries in Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Children enjoy his fun and interactive exhibits, presentations, and creative workshops. He has one of the largest Lego collections in this part of the country.
“I bring a couple dozen sets from my personal collection to show off and try to center what I bring around the SRP,” he said. “In 2021, the focus is about animals in story… One of Lego’s first ever wooden toys was a wooden duck on wheels released in 1935.”
Bring your kids to the Park County Libraries this summer to sign-up for Summer Reading and these fun events. You can find more information about each Library on their website at parkcountylibrary.org.
