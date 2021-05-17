The Wyoming Council for Women is seeking nominations for outstanding female entrepreneurs across the Cowboy State for recognition with the annual Woman Entrepreneur Award.
“Female entrepreneurs impact economies and families in every single community in Wyoming,” council chair Jennifer Wilmetti said. “It requires tremendous courage and a belief in self that the Wyoming Council for Women celebrates.”
The Woman Entrepreneur Award recognizes woman-owned businesses in Wyoming and is designed to draw attention to and recognize the contribution female entrepreneurs make to Wyoming’s economy. Applications are now available on the WCW’s Facebook in the albums section at facebook.com/WyoWomensCouncil/photos.
Nominees must be women who own or operate a Wyoming-based business that has operated continuously for at least three years. Nominees may nominate themselves or be nominated by another individual. Along with recognition on the WCW website, social media and statewide media outlets, the award will be presented at a ceremony in the recipient’s business location city. The deadline is June 30. To submit an application or for questions, contact Wilmetti at Jennifer.wilmetti@wyoboards.gov.
