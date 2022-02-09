A major milestone has been met in the construction of a new U.S. Navy ship named after the city of Cody.
The keel for the future USNS Cody, Expeditionary Fast Transport Ship (EPF 14), the first of the Spearhead-class EPF Flight II configuration, was laid at Austal USA, in Mobile, Ala., Jan. 26.
The EPF, designed to transport military cargo, has a crew of 26 civilian mariners.
As reported in a U.S. Navy news release, a keel laying is the recognition of the start of a ship’s construction. It is the joining together of a ship’s modular components and the authentication or etching of an honoree’s initials into a ceremonial keel plate.
“The new capabilities of this variant of EPFs fulfills a critical need for the Navy and Marine Corps,” said Tim Roberts, Strategic and Theater Sealift program manager, Program Executive Ships. “Ensuring that the fleet has fast access to the right medical care increases both the safety and readiness of our Sailors and Marines.”
EPFs are operated by the Military Sealift Command and the USNS Cody is the first ship in naval service named after Cody, although at least two other vessels have served with the U.S. during wartime under the name Cody.
The announcement of the new ship first came in the fall of 2019. The keel laying is the next milestone in the lengthy process, followed by the launching of the ship.
According to the U.S. Navy release, beginning with EPF 14, the Flight II configuration will enhance current EPF capabilities by including a combined forward resuscitative care capability with a limited Intensive Care Unit and medical ward, while maintaining most of the original requirements of the ship.
Flight II EPFs will be able to stabilize postsurgical cases for evacuation without the requirement to first route them through a higher facility.
EPF ships provide high speed, shallow draft transportation capabilities to support the intra-theater maneuver of personnel, supplies and equipment for the Navy and Marine Corps. The design of the EPF allows flexibility to support the fleet in maintaining a variety of roles, including humanitarian assistance, maritime security, disaster relief and more.
In earlier times keel laying was the “laying down” of the central or main timber making up the backbone of a vessel. Today, fabrication of the ship may begin months before and some of the ship’s bottom keel may actually be joined. The keel laying symbolically recognizes the module’s final assembly at Austal, the joining of modular components and the ceremonial beginning of a ship.
