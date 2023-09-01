The third annual Yellowstone Songwriter Festival, kicks off Thursday, Sept. 7, featuring heart-filled stories told as only singer/songwriters can.
The event will host twenty-five performances in eight downtown Cody venues. In the evenings Nashville hit songwriters share the stage together. They represent the very best songwriters in country music and have written songs for everyone from George Strait, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and so many more. Their songs include many favorites on the radio.
The event is produced by the Rocky Mountain Songwriter Festivals, a non-profit organization that creates and produces multi-day festivals bringing impactful songwriting to mountain communities in Montana and Wyoming.
One stand-out set will be three Nashville songwriters, Brett Jones, Lisa Carver and Frank Myers.
All three musicians have written hit songs for performers like Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Lee Ann Womack and Martina McBride. The format of playing in the round will allow Jones, Carver and Myers to share the stage while performing hit songs and providing back-stories and insights about their writing process.
Their popular set will take place at the Cody Auditorium. Doors open at 6:15pm with showtime at 7pm.
Brett Jones has written fourteen, top ten hits and seven number-one songs with more to come.
Twenty-eight years ago, Jones left the farm in Warm Springs, Georgia for Music Row in Nashville.
His long record of success began with iconic country legend, Ronnie Milsap who signed Jones to his first publishing deal. His first top twenty hit was in 1995. Since then, his songs have elevated the careers for an impressive list of country stars like Lee Ann Womack, Andy Griggs and Reba McEntire.
Joining Jones on the stage, Lisa Carver will bring her mesmerizing gift for storytelling from love songs to heartaches, cheating and even murder. Carver also makes a living writing songs on Nashville’s Music Row. Her lyrics and melodies have been sung by a myriad of country music legends like Willie Nelson, Tanya Tucker and Tim McGraw.
Frank Myers rounds out the impressive group. He moved to Nashville in 1981 and found work as a road manager, band leader and lead guitarist with Eddy Raven. Over the nine years he worked with Raven, Myers began writing, performing and co-producing sessions.
Myers has received a multitude of awards including being nominated for a Grammy. Myer’s single, My Front Porch Looking In by Lonestar is the first record in R&R history to go to number one, fall to number two for six weeks and then climb back up to number one.
The organizer behind the Festival is Mike Booth who’s the Executive Director for the Rocky Mountain Songwriter Festivals. He’s excited to share the music of so many great songwriters.
“They’re the inspiration behind what we do and why we focus on music education.” Booth said.
He’ll continue bringing music to young people because of music’s important role as a means for self-expression and as a positive creative outlet. For many students, the arts are no longer a part of their education.
Booth’s organization wants to bring attention back to the arts to provide encouragement for young people to understand and appreciate the benefits of being a musician and songwriter.
“Playing music and songwriting can get young and older people through tough times. Music can be instrumental in creating a way to reach each other because it’s a universal language. We all enjoy music and can share the joy that comes from that.
What I try to do is provide a stage for songwriters to share their music. Hopefully the fans are moved by the music and lyrics, whether it’s laughter or tears, happy or sad. That’s why I do what I do,” said Booth a few days before the festival.
In addition to the Yellowstone Festival, the non-profit produces two other events, the Red Lodge and Whitefish Songwriter Festivals. Their mission is to promote music education through local public schools, private schools and colleges. So far, they’ve gifted over $90,000 to music departments, scholarships and other related groups.
To purchase tickets for the Festival go to: Buy Tickets - (yellowstonesongwriterfestival.org) For information or questions call Executive Director, Mike Booth at 406-690-5988 or email him at mike@rockymtnsongwriterfestivals.org. For an overview of the Festival visit their website: https://yellowstonesongwriterfestival.org.
