Cody Community Choir is performing Sunday and Monday nights at 7 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
CCC directed by Alice and Larry Munari and accompanied by Noma Walton, will perform a mixture of classics, gospel and contemporary pieces. The Cody Chamber Ensemble directed by Lynne Rheinhardt and accompanied by Karen Bree will also perform in the concert.
