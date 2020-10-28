Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Disturbance
Digital harassment reported, Road 18, Powell, Oct. 19.
Report of man harassing subject through cell phone, WYO 295, Powell, Oct. 20.
Multiple burglar alarms activated, false alarms, Carter View Drive, Cody, Oct. 22.
Report of man “going crazy,” trying to intimidate woman, Irma Flats Drive, Cody, Oct. 23.
Traffic
Driver cited for speeding, warned for no registration, WYO 291/County Road 6WX, Oct. 18.
Driver cited for expired registration, Stampede Avenue/16th Avenue, Cody, Oct. 19.
Logs came off trailer, driver warned for unsecured load, County Road 2AB/County Road 2BC, Cody, Oct. 22.
Driver warned for speed, cited for light out on trailer, Lane 9, Powell, Oct. 23.
Report of vehicle going through fence, no injury, County Road 6RT/County Road 6WX, Cody, Oct. 23.
Other
Littering reported, case opened, WYO 120 S, Meeteetse, Oct. 19.
Lost dog reported, male puppy with red collar, returned to owner, Gulch Street, Cody, Oct. 20.
Identity theft reported, Risen Son Road, Powell, Oct. 21.
Request to speak to deputy about bank fraud, Road 1 1/2, Powell, Oct. 21.
Body of 49-year-old woman found, County Road 6NS, Cody, Oct. 21.
Report of two German shepherds hounding cat and woman on their property, Oak Drive, Cody, Oct. 22.
Search and Rescue called for overdue hunters, call canceled, County Road 7GQ, Cody, Oct. 22.
Goats loose on road, deputy wrangled them back into enclosure, County Road 6SU/County Road 6WX, Cody, Oct. 23.
Vehicle reported stolen, Corbett Road, Cody, Oct. 23.
Horse in the road, assistance given, Spirit Mountain Road, Cody, Oct. 24.
Person requested escort home in bad conditions, Lane 9/WYO 294, Powell, Oct. 24.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Roxann Perry, 35, driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding, Oct. 23
Brian Mota, 56, warrant, Oct. 24
Natasha Martin, 36, public intoxication, Oct. 26
Disturbance
Caller on Twin Creek Trail would like to talk about ongoing issue of barking dog, 11:31 a.m. Oct. 22.
Caller said dogs at Pioneer Avenue location barking and smelling of feces, 6:51 p.m. Oct. 26.
Caller at Shoshone Court Apartments can hear males yelling at each other and a female screaming, doors slamming and dogs barking, 7:57 p.m. Oct. 26.
Traffic
Man said vehicle driving through Sheridan construction almost hit him, 12:02 a.m. Oct. 21.
Caller contacted for a stuck vehicle on 13th Street Hill, found its disabled and damaged over $1,000, 8:39 a.m. Oct. 22.
Driver hit while in Arby’s drive-thru, 12:23 p.m. Oct. 22.
Vehicle crash on 17th and Stampede with no injuries but blockage, 12:53 p.m. Oct. 23.
Vehicle crash at warehouse on Road 2AB, 2:01 p.m. Oct. 25.
Caller said Chuck’s Lawn Service truck with water tank on back and plow in front driving too fast for conditions and tailgating on 17th, 6:16 p.m. Oct. 25.
Camry at FedEx Depot on 33rd Street has damage on driver side door, 9:35 p.m. Oct. 26.
Basketball-sized ice chunks across road on 17th, 9:51 p.m. Oct. 26.
Other
Woman said she was hit by her boyfriend when he came to their 9th Street home intoxicated, 4:55 a.m. Oct. 20.
Caller said pry marks on door at Yankee Car Wash on Big Horn, 7:10 a.m. Oct. 20.
Underage smokers at Cody Middle School on Cougar, 9:50 a.m. Oct. 20.
Someone camping in tent near Sunset Boulevard, 12:14 p.m. Oct. 20.
Tire of Ford Ranger slashed on Baker, 8:08 p.m. Oct. 20.
Man at Northern Inc. on Sheridan would like to speak to an officer tomorrow about an ex employee and harassment, 3:04 p.m. Oct. 21.
Woman on 23rd Street wants to talk to officer about getting some things back from her ex, 3:39 p.m. Oct. 21.
Manager at Wendy’s having issues with night drop box and said plaque on wall says to call police department for assistance, 5:35 p.m. Oct. 21.
Caller said nearby house on Cooper Lane has German shepherd in pen with no food. There is water and a dog house but caller is concerned dog will freeze, 8:11 a.m. Oct. 22.
Underage smokers reported at Cody High School, 12:33 p.m. Oct. 22.
Caller would like deputy while they check welfare on two children at group home on Road 22.5, 12:20 p.m. Oct. 23.
Woman at Big Bear Motel on West Yellowstone has concerns about her mother, 11:55 p.m. Oct. 23.
Caller on Jr Street needs officer on standby to gather belongings, 12:50 p.m. Oct. 24.
Caller would like welfare check on Pine Street address, midnight, Oct. 25.
Woman said her mother at Crystal Cover Apartments has not heard her neighbor, wants welfare check, 11:36 a.m. Oct. 25.
Caller on Rumsey said Biden sign stolen by Jeep Wagoneer followed by Ford Ranger with rack on back, 3:50 p.m. Oct. 25.
Caller saw male and female fighting, female initially screaming, at 11th Street house, heard female say, “You need to call the police,” 6:31 p.m. Oct. 25.
Woman on South Chugwater Drive said her brother posted an inappropriate video of himself on Facebook and would like to talk to an officer, 4:37 a.m. Oct. 26.
Woman at Big Horn Window Tinting on 15th said her renter has an extension cord from his truck to the business and she is afraid someone is going to trip, 9:38 a.m. Oct. 26.
Man on Bleistein has some questions about a vehicle he is thinking of buying, 9:54 a.m. Oct. 26.
Woman at Legends Bookstore said a youth stole a book from the store, 11:29 a.m. Oct. 26.
Caller said an employee at Good2Go on Yellowstone has been sending bad pictures to employees, 3:16 p.m. Oct. 26.
Dog running in and out of traffic on Big Horn, 6:34 p.m. Oct. 26.
Deer needs to be put down on Cooper Lane, 6:34 p.m. Oct. 26.
Man on Alger found small kitten in his yard, has it in a crate, 8:59 p.m. Oct. 26.
Sister is destroying caller’s Pioneer Avenue house, 11:16 p.m. Oct. 26.
