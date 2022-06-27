Wednesday June 29
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-one device training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Live music, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.
Powell
Eagles dinner, 6 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Thursday June 30
Cody
PRCA Xtreme Bulls, 7 p.m., Stampede Park. PRCA’s top 40 bull riders are matched against the PRCA’s best bucking bulls to compete for well over $20,000 in cash. Also, watch the Bullfighters Only Tour. Xtreme After Party follows competition.
Powell
TOPS-Take Off Pounds Sensibly- Chapter 169, 5:30 p.m., Powell Valley Healthcare cafeteria, 777 Ave. H. Call (800) 932-8677.
Ralston
Sons of Freedom county candidate forum, 6 p.m., Heart Mountain Clubhouse. For more information, call Andris Vaskis at (307) 271-2256.
Ongoing
Cody Library offers story times with activities for children every week. Visit parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids for the calendar or call (307) 527-1884.
Free clinic with Heart Mountain Volunteer Medical Clinic at West Park Hospital. Days and times may change. For more details, call (307) 272-1753.
