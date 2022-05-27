CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has enacted emergency rules that significantly increase grant amounts for the Workforce Development Training Fund to help businesses train and upskill employees. The emergency rules approved by Governor Mark Gordon affect Business Training Grants and Internship Grants.
DWS Director Robin Sessions Cooley explained that the program enhancements are intended to not only benefit more businesses across Wyoming but will also provide expanded training and upskilling opportunities for Wyoming workers.
“These training fund dollars have yielded both a skilled workforce and high-paying jobs for folks around the state,” Cooley said.
More information about the Workforce Development Training Fund may be found here. For questions about these rule changes, email dws-wdtf@wyo.gov or call (307) 777-8717.
