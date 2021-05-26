The Yellowstone Mustang Rally returns to Cody Memorial Day weekend, bringing it with it plenty of fast cars and their enthusiastic owners.
It’s the second year of the event, which is modeled on the Sturgis, S.D. Mustang rally.
This year, the rally includes events Friday-Sunday, including a cruise starting at 5:30 p.m. from The Irma to the Senior Center and then down Sheridan.
Friday will also include a poker run and dinner show for attendees.
Saturday’s big event is both a showcase for the drivers and a chance for the public to get up close to the cars.
The Show and Shine car show will be on 12th Street in front of The Irma 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Seven classes will be awarded, as well as a People’s Choice and Children’s Choice.
Sunday participants will cruise through Yellowstone National Park.
Registration costs $40. Register at yellowstonemustangrally.com or email kyle@SolSolutions.digital.
