Registration is open for the 2020 Plein Air in the Parks at the Buffalo Bill State Park west of Cody Aug. 27-30.
The judged, four-day event pairs talented artists with a beautiful location while offering cash prizes of up to $1,000.
Artists spend a weekend of outdoor, on-location painting that culminates with a Sunday art show, sale and reception featuring pieces produced at the event.
Each year the Cody Country Art League, Wyoming Arts Council and Wyoming State Parks collaborate to present Plein Air in the Parks. The outdoor painting competition is open to artists of all ages. It offers cash awards in adult and youth categories. Mediums include oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel and graphite.
Each participant is allowed two entries, which are displayed in the Sheep Mountain Day Use Area. There, the original artwork is judged anonymously by a panel comprised of people with an arts background, community representatives and individuals familiar with Buffalo Bill State Park.
The Best in Show winner in the adult division will receive $1,000, while cash prizes of $500 and $250 will go to the second and third place winners. There is a $250 cash prize for the People’s Choice Award.
Youth and teen categories will be judged separately in the Junior Division, with first place receiving $50, second place $35, and third $20.
Artwork entered into the competition may be listed for sale at the Sunday reception and award ceremony. Artists may sell other works created during the event as well.
A 25% commission will be retained for any sale of artwork generated during the plein air competition, including direct sales facilitated by artists. Of the total commission, 15% goes to Cody Country Art League and 10% is used by the Plein Air in the Parks program for future events.
Register online at 2020pleinairintheparks.eventbrite.com/.
The regular and walk-up fee is $50. A $35 early bird registration is available to artists until Aug. 24. College students pay $15. A junior division rate of $5 is offered for participants under 18. Artists age 12 and under are in the Youth Division and artists ages 13-18 make up the Teen Division.
According to event rules, entries no larger than 30-by-36 inches framed must be created on location in the pure intent of outdoor, plein air painting. At least 75% of the painting must be produced outside and within Buffalo Bill State Park. Entries produced using manipulated photographic processes, computer-enhanced imagery or other non-plein-air means are not acceptable.
For more information, contact the Cody Country Art League, (307) 587-3597, or the Wyoming Arts Council, (307) 777-7742.
