The month of April is a great time to visit the library.
Not only can you get seeds from our seed libraries to plan your garden, but also pick up books, movies, games and puzzles for those potential snowy days of Wyoming.
Park County Library is happy to announce the launch of Movie Binge Boxes. Can’t decide on what to watch? Beginning on April 4, your libraries will have 12 different movie binge boxes available for checkout. Each box will contain up to eight different movies. Be the first one to checkout one of these boxes and you will receive free popcorn and candy!
Come to the Cody Library on Tuesday, April 25, at 6 p.m. for an Author talk with Wyoming Author Rodger McDaniel. Join us in Grizzly Hall for a presentation on the book, “Profiles in Courage: Standing against the Wyoming Wind.”
Wednesday, April 5, is the last day for free tax help at the Cody Library. Appointments are needed, so please contact the library for more information.
The Writing Group meets Mondays April 3 and 17 at 4 p.m. and is open to anyone who is interested in writing.
Join us on Tuesday, April 11 at 5 p.m. for a free yoga class.
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on Wednesday, April 19 at 5 p.m., to discuss “The Guest List” and the Wednesday Book Discussion on April 26 at 10 a.m., will be discussing “The Orphan’s Tale.” Copies of the books are available at the Circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion.
On Friday, April 28 at 2 p.m., join us for adult craft time, as we have fun making botanical wood slices. Stop by for some crafting fun.
April is filled with activities for kids. Toddler fun is every Monday.
from 10-10:30 a.m. and Storytime is every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. for all ages. Join us for CRC Toddler Playgroup on Monday April 17 from 10-11 a.m.
Homeschool Hour is here, so please join us every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. Kids can also sign up for the ever-popular Read to a Dog, every Thursday from 3:45-4:45 p.m.
The Teen Room of the Cody Library is offering fun activities for April. Teen Room offers Homeschool Hour activities every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. Teens are invited to join us every Monday as we celebrate National Poetry Month. Teens can do fun poem activities and win a prize. The Teen Room will be offering movie afternoon on Friday, April 7 from 2-4 p.m. Teens can also sign up for the Chess Tournament on Friday, April 14 from 2-4 p.m.
Make sure and stop by the Cody Library and check out the wonderful Friends of the Cody Library Book Sale Room. The Friends Book Sale Room is always open when the library is open, so find some great treasures and help support the library.
The Friends have purchased walkers with seats for use at the library for anyone who would like to use one to make their visit easier.
