Stella Grace Herman was born Jan. 5, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Alyssa and Dillon Herman of Lovell.
She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces.
Stella joins siblings Clara, 4, and Lucy, 2.
Grandparents are Myra Zimbleman and Edward Lane, and Debbie and Rich Herman.
Easton London Hanlon was born Jan. 6, 2021 at Cody Regional Health to Felisha and Terence Hanlon of Clark.
He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce.
Easton joins siblings Blaine Duzan, 15, and Landen Ross, 10.
Grandparents are Marie Clydesdale, Jennifer Bays and Kenny and Janice Fox.
Emelia Lois Trombley was born Jan. 6, 2021 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Theresa Fitti and William Trombley of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds and was 18.5 inches long.
