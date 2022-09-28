“I am coming.”
Those three words – sitting on a poster adorned with the face of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody – were all entertainment-seeking citizens in the late 1800s and early 1900s needed to know. If you saw those words, and that face, you knew you were in for something spectacular, said Yumi Roth, a sculpture and post-studio practice professor at the University of Colorado Boulder.
But reality is more complex than a promotional poster, and the truth is no man – not even the great Buffalo Bill – is an island, Roth said. At its height, Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show had as many as 500 cast members, according to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
That cast included hundreds of minorities – Chinese, Mexicans, African-Americans, Native Americans, Cossacks and Filipinos. They weren’t often featured on posters, and most of their stories have been lost to history. But for Roth, it is those untold stories that are the most enticing.
“Often, what was forgotten is more interesting than what is remembered,” Roth said. “There is a lot of forgetting that goes on in our world. This is our attempt to help people remember.”
Two years ago, Roth and her colleague Emmanuel David embarked on a project they have come to call “We Are Coming.” The project is expansive – including an academic paper, a book project and artistic installations across the country, including one in Cody that went through Sept. 27 – but remembering is at the heart of it.
Through “We Are Coming,” Roth and David want to bring the minorities that participated in the Wild West Show back into the foreground – particularly three Filipino Rough Riders who joined the show in 1899: Ysidora Alcantara, Felix Alcantara and Geonimo Ynosincio.
Never heard of them? Don’t feel bad – neither had Roth or David until a few years ago. And they’re Filipinos who have lived in the American West most of their lives.
“It was one of those things where we were like ‘How did we not know about this?’” Roth said.
The discovery of the three names in Buffalo Bill’s 1899 route book was just the beginning of years of research for Roth and David, as they tried to find any information they could on people who were often pushed to the margins of Buffalo Bill’s story.
The professors visited the Buffalo Bill Center of the West as well as the Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave in Golden, Colo., in their pursuit of knowledge.
“What I would say is the information is there for those who are looking,” said David, a gender studies professor at University of Colorado Boulder. “They’ll appear in unexpected ways. They were never the headliners. They could be in the corner of a photograph or in other unexpected places. In order to find them, it took people like me and Yumi who could look at these artifacts through a different lens. When you do, the archive opens up.”
Roth and David’s research determined Filipinos were definitely part of the show in 1899 and 1900, although some information suggests they may have participated even longer than that, Roth said.
This means the Filipino Rough Riders joined Buffalo Bill’s troupe just as the Philippine-American War was beginning. The conflict arose in 1898 when the United States, rather than acknowledging the Philippines’ declaration of independence, annexed the Philippines.
With armed conflict brewing overseas, the Filipinos were often not received well by Buffalo Bill’s audience, David said.
“When they would enter into some of these arenas, Americans at the time booed them and hissed at them,” David said. “It must have been quite intimidating and scary to meet a hostile public like that.”
Since his and Roth’s research project commenced in the midst of the Covid pandemic and a spate of anti-Asian-American violence, David sees more than a few parallels between past and present.
“It does feel to us that this project is kind of bookended by two moments in history: the Filipino Rough Riders’ experiences of anti-Asian hostilities and some of the things we’ve witnessed in our current moment,” David said. “It makes you think about the present and the past, and the continuities between the two.”
After doing research with David at the Buffalo Bill Center in 2020, Roth returned to Cody Sept. 21 with a simple art project: The names of the three Filipino Rough Riders were installed on the marquee of the Cody Theater – right across the street from Buffalo Bill’s Irma Hotel – along with the words “We Are Coming.”
It was just 58 letters in total, and The Cody Theater’s Tyler Wilde installed them all in less than half an hour. But Roth and David believe the words have power to help people remember what they have forgotten.
“Theater marquees are interesting because they’re like ‘This thing is going to happen, or this is happening,’” Roth said. “It’s something happening in the present, not in the past. So I was telling him (David) that using it in this way is kind of like a Ouija board: we are kind of raising people up from their past lives into the present.”
David agreed.
“If you were to Google their names right now, not much information would come up, and we are certainly working to rectify that,” David said. “But for the week this is up in Cody, I hope people pause and think about these names in lights and wonder ‘Who are these people and why am I seeing their names?’”
Indeed, Roth was pulled aside by many passersby as the names were being installed on the Cody Theater marquee Sept. 21. One minute, she was explaining the story to a couple from Illinois and the next she was alternating between Spanish and “high school-level French” to explain the story to a group of European tourists.
As she walked away from those encounters, Roth had a smile on her face.
“I’ve received so many questions about it, which is exactly what we wanted,” Roth said.
The marquee display in Cody follows a similar display in Boulder, and is just one of the first of many that will be featured in numerous towns along the old Wild West Show’s former routes, Roth said. But there was a certain historical symmetry in starting the journey in Cody.
“I’m glad we’re doing Cody at the beginning of this project, because it sets an interesting tone, even if there are showier places down the line,” Roth said. “Something about this project starting in the west, and in Cody in particular, just makes sense.”
David agreed and said he hoped the project encouraged Cody residents and visitors to consider history with a fresh perspective.
“I truly believe there are many more projects out there for people who want to engage with the materials in places like the Buffalo Bill Center in different ways,” David said. “There are so many stories that haven’t been told yet, and I think this is a great moment for people to complicate those histories.”
