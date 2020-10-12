An annual earthquake preparedness drill is being held Thursday at 10:15. a.m. International ShakeOut Day is always the third Thursday of October, and is supposed to help people around the world know what to do when the ground starts shaking.
In Wyoming, more than 5,400 people have signed up across the state to participate in the drill as of Oct. 6. There have been no sign-ups for the drill in Park County despite it being the most seismically active county in the state.
Thirteen of the 24 2.5-plus magnitude earthquakes – those large enough to typically be noticed by humans – this year in Wyoming have been in Park County, all occurring in Yellowstone National Park.
“Yellowstone is one of the most seismically active areas of the U.S., due in part to the thin crust and high heat flow associated with the volcanic system,” said Wyoming State Geological Survey geologist James Mauch.
“The majority of earthquakes in and around Yellowstone are too small to be felt by humans, but the possibility exists for strong earthquakes in the region.”
In late September, nearly 100 minor earthquakes hit Yellowstone in the same day. The Park gets anywhere from 1,500-2,000 quakes per year, most of which aren’t felt by people.
Mauch said there was no specific strength of quake in Yellowstone that would be felt by residents in Cody or Meeteetse.
“An earthquake’s intensity – how severe the shaking feels and how much damage it can create – depends on many factors, such as the observer’s distance from the earthquake, the surface geology at the particular location where the earthquake is felt, and the earthquake’s depth,” Mauch said.
He said though Wyoming is not on a major fault line, it does sit on a network of faults that crisscross the Rockies from Nevada to northwestern Montana, called the Intermountain Seismic Belt.
“Additionally, northwestern Wyoming is home to the Yellowstone volcanic system, which provides another source of earthquake activity,” Mauch said. “While we may not feel earthquakes as frequently as folks on the West Coast, earthquakes occur and are felt in Wyoming every year and the possibility exists for a damaging earthquake.”
The WSGS recommends that people in Wyoming create a plan in case of a large quake, including creating a disaster kit and participating in the Great Wyoming ShakeOut.
“In addition to practicing your response in an earthquake, ShakeOut is a good reminder to create a personal or family disaster preparedness plan, and organize and stock your emergency supplies kit,” said WSGS spokesperson Christina George.
International ShakeOut Day is spearheaded by the Southern California Earthquake Center at USC. The Wyoming-focused website, shakeout.org/wyoming, has information on how to register and plan drills for families and other organizations.
The drills include recordings of an emergency broadcast and the opportunity to practice the technique recommended by FEMA and other agencies: Drop, Cover and Hold On.
The official recommendation based on current knowledge, Drop, Cover and Hold On tells anyone experiencing an earthquake to get on the ground, cover the back of their head with an arm and crawl under something sturdy, like a desk or table, to be protected from falling debris and wait for the shaking to stop.
Those in vehicles should pull over in an open area and put on the parking brake, while those outside should get low to the ground and cover themselves with both arms, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
International ShakeOut Day is free for anyone to participate in, and the SCEC has specialized plans available for six different groups, from individuals families to healthcare facilities.
WSGS is offering prizes for participants.
Emergency coordinators of the five counties with the most participants will receive disaster kits.
In addition, random participants can also get prizes by sending their confirmation emails from the ShakeOut registration to George at christina.george@wyo.gov.
If you take part
What: International ShakeOut Day
When: 10:15 a.m.
Thursday
Where: At home or work
Cost: Free, register online at shakeout.org/wyoming
