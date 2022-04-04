Wyoming Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students in grades K-12 across the state, opened enrollment for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Wyoming Connections Academy offers Wyoming families and students 13 years of online education experience and serves more than 600 students statewide.
As a fully accredited, online public school, Wyoming Connections Academy accommodates the needs of students adapting to real world challenges. The school provides students with the continuous support of state-certified teachers and a robust curriculum, emphasizing both academics and social-emotional learning. Specially trained teachers work to bolster students’ skills and give them the confidence needed to thrive both in and outside the learning environment. Each teacher brings their skills and personality to the virtual classroom, while emphasizing the importance of fostering meaningful connections with students and their families.
“Our mission at Wyoming Connections Academy is to support the student as a whole, working collaboratively on all fronts in developing a student-driven education where each student can truly take ownership of their learning experience,” said Shannon Siebert, principal of Wyoming Connections Academy. “Families enroll in Wyoming Connections Academy for many reasons, and we are always grateful to provide them with an experienced and flexible learning option.”
Students enrolled in Wyoming Connections Academy come from diverse backgrounds and education histories, creating a collaborative and unique learning environment. The virtual school offers students a complete experience through opportunities to develop social and emotional skills in addition to critical thinking, problem-solving and collaboration to prepare them for current and future success as they progress through college, their career and life.
Wyoming Connections Academy parent and Farson resident, Jen Smith, is thankful for her daughter’s experience with the school.
“Wyoming Connections Academy has been so helpful for my seventh grader because it has allowed her to gain confidence in herself,” said Smith. “As a learning coach, I am very actively involved in her education, and I feel like it gives the students many more realistic opportunities to excel at their pace.”
Wyoming Connections Academy students have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling that helps them to take ownership of their own unique educational journeys. Students who enroll in the school join a collaborative community of their fellow students and educators that provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.
For more information about Wyoming Connections Academy, please visit the school’s website at WyomingConnectionsAcademy.com, or call (800) 382-6010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.