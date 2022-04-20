Abby is a 3-and-a-half-year-old female black and white Domestic Longhair. She would like to be the only cat in the home or a friendly outdoor cat as well if you are looking for a mouser. Sammie is a 2-and-half-year-old female Kelpi mix. She loves meeting new dogs and going on walks and hikes. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, (307) 587-5110. (PCAS photos)

