The fact that the latest Cody High School Drama Club play “Radium Girls” runs Halloween weekend is no accident.
“This spooky story will make a great addition to everyone’s Halloween weekend,” drama coach Drew Syring said.
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
“Radium Girls” is based off the book of the same title. It is the story of World War I factory workers who were “unknowingly” poisoned by their employers.
Syring said the play challenges the audience to assign blame and unveils this disturbing moment in American history.
“The students have had a great time learning about the subject and can’t wait to share it with everyone,” she said.
The play traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court. Her chief adversary is her former employer, Arthur Roeder, an idealistic man who cannot bring himself to believe that the same element that shrinks tumors could have anything to do with the terrifying rash of illnesses among his employees. As the case goes on, however, Grace finds herself battling not just with the U.S. Radium Corporation, but with her own family and friends, who fear that her campaign for justice will backfire.
Cast list:
Madeline Bender as Grace Fryer, Gordon Bender as Arthur Roeder, Sara Murray as Kathryn Schuab, George William Law as C.B Lee, Justin Wiegand as Tom Kreider/Dr. Von Sochocky, Abby Klessens as Irene Rudolph/Dr. Flinn, Turbo Strunk as Reporter, Boston Fernandez as Sob Sister, Lindsey Zangarine as Katherine Wiley/Madame Curie, Paula Medina as Mrs. Berry/Dr. Martland, Haileigh Moore as Diane Roeder, Matthew Patterson as Dr. Joseph Kneff, Emma Baxter as Mrs. Macneil/Clerk, Mia McMinn as Anna Fryer, Autumn Austin as Society Woman/Mrs. Michaels, and Jazmin Boswell as William Bailey/Judge.
