11202021-Craft Fair-LSM-9498.JPG
Forty-five vendors attended the Crisis Intervention Services Holiday Craft Fair at Cody Auditorium in 2021.

 LAUREN MODLER

Over the last three decades in Cody, the Crisis Intervention Services Holiday Craft Fair has become one of the kick-off events of the holiday season for many residents: a chance to get a jump-start on shopping for gifts and maybe find a little something for themselves too.

