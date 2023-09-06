Mihara Family

Sam Mihara (second boy front left) was one of the internees at Heart Mountain along with his brother (left) and his grandparents (front row) Tsunegoro and grandmother Tsune Mihara. Sam’s parents, Tokinobu and Esther are seen standing in the back row.

 Used with permission by Sam Mihara

A former internee at the Heart Mountain Relocation Center during World War II. Sam Mihara, will return to  the  center Thursday,  Sept. 14, for a presentation, “Memories of Imprisonment: A Talk by Sam Mihara.

JGuelde
Jim Guelde

Government paranoia created those camps. The same type of government paranoia that allows the FBI to run roughshod over the Bill of Rights today.

