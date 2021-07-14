The Cody Library will once again be host to two spelling bees for children going into third-eighth grades.
This contest first began in 2019 as the brain child of Sarah Mikesell Growney, owner of local shop the Thistle, and Holly Baker, Cody Children’s Librarian. Together, they wanted to show children that spelling is still relevant and can be fun as well.
The Spelling Bees will take place at the Cody Library on Monday at 6 p.m. for grades 3-5, and 7 p.m. for grades 6-8. Winners will be awarded cash prizes, $100 for first place and $50 for second place, in each grade range. The cash prizes will be provided by the Thistle.
Judges are volunteers and will be there to determine whether each word is spelled correctly.
If you have a child going into third-eighth grade who might be interested, you can register at the Cody Children’s Library or the Thistle. A signed parental consent form will be required. Copies of the rules and form are available at both places. These contests are open to all area youths in the age brackets specified.
