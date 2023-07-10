The city of Chicago is, according to its website, a “global music leader” – the self-professed birthplace of jazz, the blues and gospel music.
The city’s ties to bluegrass music are less well-known but just as notable, said Chicago resident Greg Cahill. And Cahill’s band Special Consensus has been working to keep that history and musical culture alive — both in Chicago and around the world.
“Beginning in the 1920s here, we had a radio show with a live audience known as the ‘Chicago Barn Dance,’” Cahill said. “It featured all of the great country artists of the day, and Bill Monroe, who was considered the father of bluegrass music, appeared on that show many times.
“Whether you’re talking about blues or bluegrass, there are these traditional forms of American music that take us back to our roots,” Cahill continued. “They’re a part of who we are as a city and as a country.”
Cahill and Special Consensus will be bringing their bluegrass beats back to Cody on July 13 as part of the Concerts in the Park program at City Park. Cahill, who is a founding member of Special Consensus and has been with the band since 1975, said he was excited to return to Cody after nearly a decade away.
“We used to play in Cody a lot — like every year,” Cahill said. “We haven’t been back in the last 10 years or so, but we still have a pretty good following there, and we’ve kept friendships there for a long time. So I think we’re all just looking forward to seeing our friends in Cody.”
Cahill is currently the only founding member still involved with Special Consensus. In addition to Cahill, who plays the banjo, the current iteration of the band includes bass player Dan Eubanks, guitar player Greg Blake and mandolin player Michael Prewitt. All band members provide vocals as well.
The band tours nationally and internationally, Cahill said. They’ve been nominated for two Grammys and received honors from the International Bluegrass Music Association. But for Cahill, the biggest thrill is sharing in the communal experience of performing bluegrass music wherever he goes.
“Bluegrass, in its most basic
form, is acoustic,” Cahill said. “Nothing is processed. Nothing is enhanced. So we’ve gone to many festivals where, after the show, we will just jam with the audience in the parking lot. You can stand around in a circle anywhere in this nation and play this music. The voices and instruments blending together is just a powerful thing. Bluegrass is such a pure form of musical expression. There is nothing quite like it.”
Concerts in the Park will take place every Thursday until Aug. 24, with the last concert culminating in an ice cream social.
Every concert is free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, the Cody Concerts in the Park Facebook page said.
During the event, the west side of 10th Street from Sheridan Avenue to Beck Avenue will be closed to allow for beverage and food vendors, a City of Cody newsletter said.
The event is hosted by the City of Cody, but is made possible through sponsorships and donations from local businesses or organizations.
For more information or to see the lineup for this summer’s concert series, visit the Cody Concerts in the Park Facebook page at facebook.com/codyconcertsinthepark/.
For more information about Special Consensus, visit specialc.com.
