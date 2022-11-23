When workers drilled into the Shoshone River Canyon looking for bedrock to anchor the original Buffalo Bill Dam, they expected to encounter it easily.
However, it wasn’t until 10 months later that they finally hit solid footing at a depth of 100 feet.
During the process, the drillers uncovered geologic evidence indicating the reason for the unexpected depth – potholes carved into the rock walls and layers of sediment in the form of sand, gravel and rock – all indications of historic glacial activity. Such telltale signs of past glaciation in northwest Wyoming were explored by two geologists during a Lunchtime Expedition program at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West earlier this month.
Cheryl Jaworowski and Henry Heasler, Wyoming professional geologists, both hold doctorates from the University of Wyoming. She delivered the main talk, and he helped field questions.
Think about a basic geological concept, “the present is the key to the past,” Jaworowski advised the audience, before beginning a PowerPoint journey from the Beartooths to the Cody area.
First she explained the context of her talk, the last, two great glacial periods in the Rocky Mountains: Pinedale around 20,000 years before present and Bull Lake about 150,000 years before present. A massive ice sheet covered Yellowstone National Park, sending glaciers down the valleys toward the Big Horn Basin, where they were stopped by rapid melting.
“Think about how snow accumulates, where it melts first and where it stays the longest,” Jaworowski said.
During most of an ice age, about 90%, the event involves buildup, before the ice begins to melt and move, a cycle that creates complex, major landforms.
Some high-elevation areas above the ice sheet become sharp, cracked peaks, called “nunataks,” due to the melting and thawing cycles that sort the rocks by size, she said. Jaworowki cited Sawtooth Mountain in the Beartooths as one example, Pilot and Index peaks in the Absarokas as another, describing them as “big landscape features you can see.” Trout and Dead Indian peaks also qualify as nunataks.
Glaciers carve U-shaped valleys like the one where Cascade Creek
flows off the Beartooth Plateau and also form low, rounded topographic saddles. Another result of ice movement is the appearance of “erratics,” which are boulders transported by the glaciers out of their original location, such as granite boulders found atop limestone, she said.
Further, the moving ice leaves its mark through “glacial streaming,” which produces smooth granite knobs and smoothed limestone hillsides, Jaworowski said. The glaciers’ water and the sediment carried beneath them groove and polish rocks.
Think about the ice that once filled Sunlight Basin –“that’s a lot of ice” – and, upon its retreat, deposited the sediments that created its flat valley floor, she said. Below that surface lie layers of orange, rusty and blue-gray muds, the residue from a body of water containing little oxygen and further evidence of glaciation.
Leaving the mountains, a glacier sculpted the profile of the Clarks Fork River Canyon into a U-shaped valley, Jaworowski said. Beyond the river’s mouth lie a terminal moraine, a hummocky deposit at the end of a glacier, as well as erratics scattered across the flat lands.
“It is deposition that makes the ground flat,” she said, citing one of her mentors, the late Brainerd Mears, UW geologist.
Chapman and Polecat benches, with slopes around their perimeters, resulted from glaciation. On Polecat, Jaworowski said she has found further evidence in the “ice wedges,” formed during cold snaps that repeatedly developed cracks in the ground, which were eventually filled with sediments.
“You’ve got some amazing stuff out there,” she said.
Deposition also created the glacial outwash or fluvial terraces, defined by one sloping side, along the Shoshone River. Its canyon, covered by many layers of sediment millions of years ago, was formed by a paleo-river that found a weak spot in the rock and widened the canyon over 150,000 years.
Also long ago, sediment almost filled the Big Horn Basin, Heasler added, between 4,000 and 7,000 feet deep, although “it was never totally full.” The basin’s basic flatness is additional evidence of glacial deposition.
“The earth is very dynamic, constantly changing,” he noted.
