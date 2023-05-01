image

Dr. Danielle Ulrich will speak about whitebark and limber pines at the May 4 Draper Museum Lunchtime Expedition at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.

 Courtesy Photo

Plant ecophysiologist Danielle Ulrich, Ph.D., will discuss the functional traits underlying specialist-generalist strategies in whitebark and limber pines at a free program on Thursday, May 4. 

