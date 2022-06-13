So, what happens when your graduating daughter wants to follow in your footsteps as a cosmetician but doesn’t want to go away to school?
She hatches the perfect plan: Just convince Mom to launch a cosmetology school right there in town where said daughter can learn the family business but stay at home to do it.
“And that’s how I started this journey to open Wink Beauty Academy here in Cody,” owner and instructor Ronae Paul said. “My daughter literally talked me into it – and our first classes began February 1 of this year. I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished so far, and now we have new classes starting June 1.”
Wink is the first such school in Cody and allows students to finish the program in just shy of a year. They can focus on hair, skin or nails – or on all three. Training meets all the licensing requirements mandated by the State of Wyoming.
Wink courses cover the gamut of today’s cosmetic services and professional products including everything from haircuts, perms and hair color to braids and extensions; from manicures and pedicures to acrylic nails; from beauty treatment and hair removal to eyelashes – and everything in between. As the sign on the academy’s front door says, “People will stare; make it worth their while.”
Paul insists on professional behavior and appearance in a positive environment devoid of “chaos,” as she puts it. “I’m amazed at our students’ talents and how fast they learn. They all pull together as a team, like family. In fact, as one student recently prepared for her state exams, some of us received three to four manicures a day so she could have plenty of extra practice.”
All this is a real bonus for area residents. While students practice techniques and skills on each other, Wink services are also open to the public with a reminder that students provide those services – all under the direction of the instructor, of course.
Wink’s beautiful, brand-new, state-inspected facility is located at 2401 G Ave. (just off North Blackburn, northwest of Gunwerks) and is open Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Pampering is the order of the day as Wink’s spa-like décor is decidedly sleek and accessorized with crystal chandeliers and jeweled mirrors.
In addition to the spacious services space with individual stations, the building boasts separate theory (classroom) areas and individual aesthetician treatment rooms for skin services.
“It’s increasingly clear that not everyone is, or should be, college-bound,” Paul says. “Trade schools are really filling a need that allows people to gain training in less time and for less tuition than a college degree. I’m happy to provide this training here in Cody.
“At Wink, we make sure each
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.