Marge Wilder recently attended her Fryer family reunion in Deadwood, S.D., with her family. She received the award for being the oldest at 93 years young and having the most family in attendance. That included sons Steve Wilder and Tom Wilder (Jackie), grandchildren Rikki Pomajzl, Jamie Anderson and Leslie Midthun and great-grandchildren. (Courtesy photo)

