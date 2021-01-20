Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Donna Brewer, speeding, $118; Barbara Morganweck, speeding, $115; Rachel Walker, open container by driver, $500; Andrew Crawford, speeding, $106; Dalton Donahoo, leaving the scene of a crash, bench warrant for failure to pay fine; Brian Parko, speeding in school zone, bench warrant for failure to pay fine.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michael Alvin Knapp, public intoxication, $510.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Timothy Holland Bennett, driving while under suspension, $410, $10 court fine; Bennett, speeding in school zone, $180; Cody Turman, Kaysville, Utah, careless driving, crash, $210; Stephen Garcia, Longmont, Colo., speeding in school zone, $170; Rick Loveall, Billings, illegal left turn, crash, $210; Thomas Allen, Lovell, speeding, $131; Keith Gideon, Powell, careless driving, crash, $200; Carolyn Wood, Helena, no valid drivers license.
