The student body at Livingston “ROCKS”! These students have been recognized for their exemplary behaviors at school.
Students are nominated by staff for demonstrating the character traits Livingston Elementary personifies, Respectful, On-Task, Cooperative, Kindness and Safe. What an honor it is to be recognized for demonstrating any of these character traits.
