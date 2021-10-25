It has been over a year or so since the COVID pandemic struck the United States of America in full force. Hunkering down and “Zooming in,” teleworking and telepsychiatry, economic and social upheaval.
It’s lots of chaos that can cause mental health issues or exacerbate existing ones. In the immediate wake of a traumatic experience, large numbers of affected COVID patients report distress, including new or worsening symptoms of depression, anxiety and insomnia.
Most people will recover, though that can take some time. A fraction of people may develop chronic symptoms severe enough to meet the criteria for mental illness such as post-traumatic stress disorder or major depressive disorder, especially if they have one or more risk factors, such as poor social support, financial issues, food or housing instability, or a history of mental illness.
Receiving economic or social supports and coping skills can lower these risks and maximize a person’s chance of physical and mental health recovery.
COVID can cause “brain fog” even after the body has cleared the virus and there has to be some recovery, many patients experience long-term effects such as cognitive function, commonly called “brain fog” that is marked by memory problems and a struggle to think clearly.
In some people, coronavirus has been shown to increase the risk of stroke, dementia, muscle and nerve damage, encephalitis and vascular disorders. Some researches think that the unbalanced immune system caused by the virus may lead to autoimmune diseases, but it is too early to tell.
Some common psychological reactions to the virus are feelings of fear, anger, sadness, worry, numbness or frustration. People may also experience changes in appetite, energy and activity levels, poor concentration and decision making. Physical reactions can include headaches, body pains, stomach problems, skin rashes and worsening of chronic health problems, and an increased abuse of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs.
According to Boston Children’s Hospital, a recent study shows increasing behavioral and mental health challenges could represent a “second wave of the pandemic in kids and teens, the study suggests that hospitalizations for self-harm and suicide attempts show no signs of ebbing.”
The study shows that during the past year, childhood hospitalizations dropped for almost conditions by half; however, hospitalizations for self harm or suicide attempts did not fall.
The study goes on to show how difficult COVID has been on the mental health of children and teens, says co-senior author Jay Berry, M.D., chief of complex care at Boston Children’s Hospital, “While children experienced fewer physical health problems that required hospitalization, those facing mental health challenges were not as protected during the pandemic.”
Look out for symptoms, in children or adults, such as changes in mood, ongoing irritability, hopelessness or rage, stepping back from personal relationships, loss of interest in activities previously enjoyed, sleeping all the time, changes in appetite or weight, problems with memory or concentration, lack of personal hygiene, increase in risky or reckless behaviors, such as consuming alcohol or drugs.
Should you or others have ongoing problems after having had COVID, talk to your family doctor.
In a Clint Eastwood movie from 1986, “Heartbreak Ridge,” Gunny Highway, in training young recruits would tell them to “Improvise, Adapt and Overcome.” That’s great advice for all of us.
The national suicide hotline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
(Rita Overfield is an advocate for the national Alliance on Mental Illness of Park County (307) 250-2978.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.