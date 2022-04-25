Area residents are invited to attend an opening reception for the 2022 Northwest College Juried Student Art & Design Show on Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m.
The reception will take place in the Northwest Gallery located inside the Cabre Building. The event is free and open to the public.
The show features work selected from submissions by fine art and graphic design students including drawing, painting, printmaking, ceramics, graphic design and sculpture. This year’s submissions were judged by Erin Johnson, owner of Gestalt Studios in Powell. The winners will be announced at Tuesday’s reception, and the selected works will be purchased by the NWC Board of Trustees for inclusion in the College’s art collection.
The exhibition will remain on display in the Northwest Gallery through noon on Saturday, May 14 following NWC’s graduation ceremony. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information, contact Anne Toner, NWC Assistant Professor of Art & History, at anne.toner@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6212.
