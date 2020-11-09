On a brisk spring morning in April in the midst of a global pandemic, nearly 500 cars, horses, motorcycles and other participants from Cody gathered together to host a parade for local wish kid Silas Johnson.
Silas’ wish for a camper-trailer was granted with the help of three local volunteers, and the community of Cody, which joined as one to make his wish even more special.
Without the help of the Cody community, Silas’ wish would not have been possible. Make-A-Wish Wyoming honored the effort of Pat Chapman, Jackie Strain, and Shelby Lind by naming them the organization’s volunteers of the year.
Midway Auto and RV in Cody partnered with Make-A-Wish Wyoming to find the perfect camper for Silas. They even donated a generator and necessities for the family’s first outing.
To celebrate, volunteers helped organize the parade with the help of Cody Country Car Show. Volunteers also secured local artist and banjo player, Stewart Reed, who wrote and sang an original song for Silas. Finally, Cactus Productions created an amazing video of the entire experience that can be found at vimeo.com/414952279.
“We would like to recognize these volunteers as Make-A-Wish Wyoming’s Volunteers of the Year,” the organization announced. “At a time when hope and joy were needed most, Pat, Shelby, and Jackie rallied the town of Cody together to make Silas’ wish a magical and memorable experience, and everyone was able to share the power of one little boy’s wish.”
Chapman has been volunteering with Make-A-Wish Wyoming for over 30 years and loves to be a part of it.
“I truly enjoy trying to be a blessing to someone, reaching out to hopefully share love, letting others know that someone else cares, and sharing happy memories during what is often times, a difficult time,” she said.
When asked why she volunteers, Strain said, “I love the smiles and excitement on the kids’ faces. Sometimes I’m really busy and it can become hard to fit in the visits, etc, but when I see the kids, hear their stories and watch the results it makes it all worth it. This is such a special organization and such wonderful kids. It helps keep everything is perspective and keeps me humble.”
She has been volunteering with Make-A-Wish Wyoming for over 10 years.
Lind has been volunteering with Make-A-Wish Wyoming since 2019 and has had the pleasure of working on three wishes. She volunteers because Make-A-Wish “is an organization that brings so much hope and joy to families in need during their most trying times.” Her favorite aspect of volunteering is “hearing and seeing the children talk about their wish and how excited they become when sharing their vision with you.”
