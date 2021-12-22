Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Dec. 15, 8:10 a.m., 343 33rd Street. Alarm, investigated, 4 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 50 minutes.
Dec. 15, 10:57 p.m., 2137 Kerper Blvd N. Smoke detector, investigated, 2 units and 29 personnel responded. Time in service: 44 minutes.
Dec. 17, 6:26 p.m., WYO 120 N. Motor vehicle wreck, investigated, 4 units and 20 personnel responded. Time in service: 34 minutes.
Dec. 19, 8:25 a.m., 1601 Sheridan Ave. Alarm, investigated, 2 units and 28 personnel responded. Time in service: 13 minutes.
Dec. 21, 7:17 a.m., 1902 Big Horn Ave. Alarm, canceled. Time in service: 6 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.