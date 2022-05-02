What happens when six amateurs decide to produce a play (“the most lamentable comedy and most cruel death of Pyramus and Thisbe”) for an upcoming wedding in Athens? Can they actually pull it off when they can’t stop bickering about who will play whom?
In the meantime, a woman in love tries to talk her dad out of an arranged marriage to a man she doesn’t really love (but her best friend does) so that she can marry the guy who is her true love.
Out in a nearby forest, a fairy king enlists his “shrewd and knavish sprite,” Puck, to help create a mysterious potion. The concoction causes a sleepy person to fall in love with the first one he or she sees upon awakening—except that the king has a nefarious purpose in mind.
And oh, by the way, while you’re at it, spread that Love-Potion-No.9-like tonic on the eyes of that Athenian lover. What could go wrong?
It turns out, a lot can go wrong.
A case of mistaken identity finds Puck administering the potion to the wrong person, which causes another whole set of problems—and another and another—as the afflicted fall for the unintended.
Long story short: Puck and the potion finally gets the relationships straightened out—well, sort of. The wedding takes place; the players perform (albeit a slapdash rendition); and Puck suggests it all might just be a dream: a Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Yes, on May 6-8, the Cody Theatre Company presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream (ca. 1595-1596),” the Shakespearean comedy that’s one of the bard’s most popular and most performed. Andrew Rossi adapted the play and serves as creative director for the Cody interpretation. Tyler Wilde is the technical director.
On the heels of its sold-out performances of Clue last October, the group is anxious to present Shakespeare to area audiences. “Clue allowed our players to improvise on the dialogue, but the physical movement was integral to the plot,” Rossi explains. “With Midsummer Night’s Dream, however, the players must stick to the script since it’s lyrical. But they have all kinds of leeway on the physical side of this comedy since Shakespeare provides very few stage directions for his works. This cast has totally embraced the delivery, the gestures, the facial expressions and the movements necessary to tell the story. It’s hilarious!”
That’s why the cast encourages area residents to not be intimidated by the Elizabethan language. They guarantee that even when the script might seem obscure, the audience will know exactly what’s going on through the actions and reactions of the players, and hearty laughs will be on tap throughout the production.
And apparently, Shakespeare would absolutely approve. Rossi notes that despite the requisite reading of the playwright in English class, the plays were always meant to be performed. The physical action helps maintain the rhythm of Shakespeare’s plays, and the sets were sparse so the focus would be on the cast and the action.
“We had very successful auditions in February,” Wilde says. “We had to make some difficult decisions to whittle the cast down to the 22 players we needed. The cast has been rehearsing the separate acts since then, and now that opening night is fast approaching, we’re finally getting everyone together to rehearse the entire play. The reactions are side-splitting.”
“This cast has worked so hard,” Rossi adds, “and they deserve a big turnout. Audiences are sure to recognize their friends and neighbors in the cast. It’s an ambitious production, and these players have met the challenge. We guarantee that folks will have a great time.”
Those playing the parts of the Athenian Court are Glen Hardy, Garret Winkler, Gabe Sanchez, Nikki Flowers, Melinda Soto, Stephanie Parker, Paula Medina and Kateri Schneider. The Fairies are Boston Fernandez, Tyler Wilde, Cammy Richmond, Aili Roberson, Braden McCoy, River Nunn, Ivy Grover and Jacinta Schneider. Finally, the “Mechanicals” (the actors in the play-within-a-play) are Shawn Klass, Meghan Nunn, Benjamin Galagan, Holly Wilkerson, Allen Doyle and Craig Pierce.
Performances of Midsummer Night’s Dream take place at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Cody Theatre. Tickets are $25 and are available online with any remaining tickets available at the door.
The theatre is a historic structure with limited accessibility, even though there are no stairs. Individuals should visit codytheater.com to learn more about the production, as well as accessibility and whether their needs can be accommodated.
In the fall of 2021, the Cody Theatre Company was formed to emphasize excellence in all aspects of theatre by focusing on elevated production values. Through a wide spectrum of theatrical works, artists are challenged, inspired and encouraged through a collaborative approach to individual artistic contributions. Their next production is already in planning stages for the weekend before Halloween…appropriately, Dracula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.