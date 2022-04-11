The University of Wyoming Alumni Association’s student organization recently launched its first podcast.
“Cowboy’s Corner” allows listeners to understand the UW campus from student, faculty and staff perspectives. Members of Wyo-Gold Leadership Council record and produce the podcast.
“Producing the podcast allows students to learn skills such as interviewing and project management,” Chance Price, UWAA membership and network coordinator and Wyo-Gold’s adviser, said. “Each group of students works on a project. We hope to continue the podcast with future students.”
Wyo-Gold members Gareth Flowers, a senior from Powell, and Zander Smith, a sophomore from Portville, N.Y., hosted the inaugural episode, titled “Space Cowboys.” The episode featured Danny Dale, a professor in the UW Department of Physics and Astronomy and an associate dean in the College of Arts and Sciences. Dale discussed topics ranging from science fantasy movies to the James Webb Space Telescope.
“We want to break the barrier between students and professors in a way that allows alumni to hear what happens on campus,” Smith said.
Dale says he enjoyed the podcast experience.
“I liked seeing the podcast’s impact on Gareth and Zander – how it helped them, the struggles they went through and then seeing them come through on the other side,” Dale said.
To listen to the podcast, visit spoti.fi/3u2x7qZ or search “Cowboy’s Corner” on Apple Podcasts.
New episodes are in the works and will be added once a month.
For more information about “Cowboy’s Corner,” call Price at (307) 766-4168 or email cprice6@uwyo.edu.
