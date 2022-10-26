Friday October 28
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Hootin’ Howling Halloween, 2-4:30 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
Cody Police Department Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive, 2-5 p.m., Walmart parking lot.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Halloween Carnival, 6-7:30 p.m., Rec Center.
Eagles Annual Haunted House, 6:30-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge. Cost is $5.
Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” 7 p.m., The Cody Theatre. Cost is $25.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Clark
Gallagher’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 1 p.m.-dark. Cost is $6 for children and $8 for adults.
Saturday October 29
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, VFW Hall.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Law Enforcement Center.
Cody Shooting Complex SpookTRAPular, 1 p.m. Cost is $30. For more information, call Kassi Hanson, (307) 272-1268.
Halloween Fun Skate, 2:30-4 p.m., Riley Arena. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for students and $2 for skate rental.
Tours & Tales: Mishaps, Mayhem, and Murders on the Trail of the Old West, 6 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West. Cost is $60.
Eagles Annual Haunted House, 6:30-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge. Cost is $5.
Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” 7 p.m., The Cody Theatre. Cost is $25.
Clark
Gallagher’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 11 a.m.-dark. Cost is $6 for children and $8 for adults.
Sunday October 30
Cody
Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” 2 p.m., The Cody Theatre. Cost is $25.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Clark
Gallagher’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 1 p.m.-dark. Cost is $6 for children and $8 for adults.
Monday October 31
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Trick or Treat, 4-6 p.m., downtown Cody.
Absaroka Senior Living - Trick or Treat, 5:30-7 p.m., 2401 Cougar Ave.
Eagles Annual Haunted House, 6:30-10 p.m., Eagles Lodge. Cost is $5.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday November 1
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Author Talk: Tam DeRudder Jackson, 6:30 p.m., Park County Library’s Grizzly Hall.
