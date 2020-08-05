Your remote library is open 24/7. Cody, Meeteetse and Powell patrons checked out more free digital audiobooks, eBooks, movies, music, comics and television shows from the libraries this year. Total items circulated from July 2019 to June 2020 (fiscal year 2020) exceeded 27,000.
A spike in use began in March when all three libraries closed to the public. So, when the pandemic kept Park County people home, they logged into their remote library. For details visit parkcountylibrary.org/research.
Libraries everywhere have been trending to a more online presence. Digital items don’t need to be processed or shelved. They can’t be overdue or damaged.
Wyoming State Library administers RBDigital for more than 100 Wyoming libraries. Park County saw 18,542 audiobooks and magazines checked out in fiscal year 2020, a 28% increase. However, due to a merger with Overdrive, on Oct. 1 RBDigital will be discontinued. Beginning Sept. 16, all purchased content will be migrated to the Cloud Library.
Unfortunately, there is no platform to host the magazines that were available on RBDigital. WSL will investigate alternatives for supporting this service if the budget allows. Park County users read more than 3,000 magazines last year.
Cloud Library checkouts totaled 10,990 in fiscal year 2020. This is a 20% increase over four years. Cloud Library is a WSL audiobook and eBook app.
The Park County Library Foundation, which is directly funded by community support, purchased a Hoopla subscription in June 2019. Checkouts began with three per patron per month. In March, 2020 the limit was increased to five.
Hoopla is a pay-per-view service. For the purpose of budgeting, Hoopla currently has a $1,500 per month cap.
Circulation for fiscal year 2020 totaled 7,732 audiobooks, eBooks, movies, music, comics and television shows. Audiobooks were consistently the most popular download. Many people took advantage of Hoopla bonus borrows this spring. Bonus borrows offered items which did not count against the monthly allowance.
The total digital circulation for all three libraries was 37,264 items in fiscal year 2020. Circulation of physical material was 282,400 for the same period.
The librarians have long been on a mission to empower users with the knowledge to get the most out of their devices and to help them successfully download the digital content the library offers. Now, we can do it at a safe distance with screen mirroring software called View Share. Ask us for details.
“Let us know if you need assistance setting up or using any of the digital services. We can often walk you through over the phone or are glad to help in person,” said Nicholle Gerharter, who manages the Cody Library.
New Library System Director
Karen Horner is due to assume her duties on Aug. 24. For a conversation with Horner, see the Cody Enterprise story dated July 23, 2020 “Park County Library Board announces new director.” Send questions for the director to cody@parkcountylibrary.org.
Park County Library Board
Chairman John Gordnier will retire in August. Thank you for seeing us through challenging times.
Teen Room
For students in grades 6-12. Stop by for an August calendar. Visit parkcountylibrary.org/teens, contact Teen Librarian Shelly Waidelich at (307) 527- 1889 or at sw@parkcountylibrary.org. On Facebook follow Park County Public Library Teen Room.
In the children’s library
For babies – grade 5.
Drop in for:
• Kindness Celebration on the west lawn of the children’s library. Come anytime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. Find out how many kindness tickets were earned for each project, receive a goody bag and tattoo, plus spot the library unicorn. D. J. Shuman will return to create balloon art from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Social distancing will be practiced.
• Story Time for all ages, 10 a.m., Tuesdays. Look for us outdoors in the kids’ west fenced- in yard to allow for healthy social distancing.
Save the date, 7 p.m. Aug. 8, for a talent show in the City Park bandshell featuring our own Emma Foley. “Compete for a Cause” will benefit Special Olympics of Wyoming, Cody, and was one of the library’s Kindness Projects.
Local sponsors made “Imagine your Story,” 2020 relevant and fun for more than 750 kids. Stay in touch with Children’s Librarian Holly Baker and staff, call (307) 527-1884, email hbaker@parkcountylibrary.org or visit parkcountylibrary.org/cody/kids. Follow codykidsread on Twitter and Facebook.
The Cody, Meeteetse and Powell libraries will be closed Saturday - Monday, Sept. 5 – 7 for the Labor Day holiday.
Visit parkcountylibrary.org, Mabel Wilkinson and Park County Public Library, Cody on Facebook and codylibrary on Instagram. Contact us at cody@parkcountylibrary.com or (307) 527-1880.
