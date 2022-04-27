The application deadline for admittance into 2022-24 cohort of the Northwest College paramedic program is Sunday, May 1. This four-semester program is based in Cody and accepts only 12 students every other year, with classes beginning this fall. Students may be eligible for up to $3,300 a year in need-based scholarship money through the Wyoming Works Program, and institutional scholarships and aid are also available.
The hybrid program consists of online coursework, and face-to-face labs and clinical experiences. It focuses on producing high-quality entry-level paramedics while also tailoring the learning experience to the busy adult learner. The only pre-requisite is Advanced EMT.
As one of only three paramedic programs in the state, NWC’s is the only one that offers specific training for the unique wilderness setting of northwestern Wyoming and the Yellowstone region. That means graduates will be wilderness-certified in addition to receiving traditional paramedic training. Students graduate with an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in Paramedicine and the ability to sit for the National Registry of EMT’s licensure exam for paramedics.
If accepted into the program, applicants must also meet/pass the following requirements: background check, drug test, vaccinations and advanced EMT skills checkoff.
More information on the application process and program can be found at nwclhs.com/paramedic, or by contacting Whitney Morgan, Educational Support Coordinator for Paramedic & EMS programs at whitney.morgan@nwc.edu or (307) 754-7820.
