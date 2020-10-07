Yellowstone Harmony Chorus presented its Vocal Music Scholarship in late July to recipient Emmilee Beardall from Cody.
Traditionally, the chorus awards one scholarship annually to a graduating high school (or home schooled) senior girl in the Big Horn Basin who is planning to continue in vocal music albeit as a major, minor, or a life activity.
This year with the Covid-19 restrictions, the group was unable to schedule a performance with Beardall.
Through correspondence Ms. Beardall did send a thank you and commented the following, “Music plays a very important role in my life, and without it I would not be as happy and good of a person as I am today. Thank you very much for this scholarship, it will help me very much as I continue to learn at Northwest and in music. I look forward to attending Northwest College.”
The chorus selected Beardall due to her very extensive school and community musical involvement. At Cody High School she was in the advanced choral group SYNERGY and selected two years in a row to the North Big Horn Basin District Choir. She also earned an Outstanding Rating at the 2020 Northwest Jazz Festival this past February.
Yellowstone Harmony Chorus is a group of dynamic women who sing a cappella harmony in many different music genres. They are a jovial group who can be seen entertaining at many local events. Women of all ages and vocal ranges who have a love of singing and performing are encouraged to check out the chorus.
The ladies meet every Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Church of Christ 2044 Stampede Ave. Formal music training is not required. For more information, contact Cathy Wacaser at (307) 272-1544.
